The Analyst Landscape: 7 Takes On Hancock Whitney

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $56.29, a high estimate of $63.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.25% increase from the previous average price target of $52.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Hancock Whitney. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $56.00 $57.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Raises Buy $63.00 $57.00 Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $60.00 $55.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $57.00 $49.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $62.00 $52.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $49.00 $46.00 Casey Haire Jefferies Lowers Hold $47.00 $48.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hancock Whitney. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hancock Whitney compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Hancock Whitney's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp operates bank offices and financial centers. The company offers a range of traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business and retail customers, providing a variety of transaction and savings deposit products, treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products (including revolving credit facilities), letters of credit and similar financial guarantees. The Bank provides trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations and individuals and provides its customers access to investment advisory and brokerage products.

A Deep Dive into Hancock Whitney's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Hancock Whitney displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hancock Whitney's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 31.72%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hancock Whitney's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.93%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hancock Whitney's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.32% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Hancock Whitney's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.29.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

