The Analyst Landscape: 7 Takes On Halliburton

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $47.57, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.61% lower than the prior average price target of $47.86.

A clear picture of Halliburton's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $46.00 $49.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $45.00 $50.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $50.00 $49.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $49.00 $50.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Raises Buy $48.00 $47.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Halliburton. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Halliburton compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Halliburton's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Halliburton's Background

Halliburton is one of the three largest oilfield service firms in the world, offering superior expertise in a number of business lines, including completion fluids, wireline services, cementing, and countless others. It's the largest pressure pumper in North America, and has been a leading innovator in hydraulic fracturing over the past two decades.

Understanding the Numbers: Halliburton's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Halliburton showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.24% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Halliburton's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Halliburton's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.46% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Halliburton's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

