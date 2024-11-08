The Analyst Landscape: 7 Takes On First Watch Restaurant Gr

Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FWRG) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $21.0, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.94% lower than the prior average price target of $21.20.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of First Watch Restaurant Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $25.00 $20.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Overweight $18.00 $21.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $20.00 - Todd Brooks Benchmark Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Gregory Francfort Guggenheim Lowers Buy $20.00 $24.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Hold $18.00 $18.00 Todd Brooks Benchmark Announces Buy $23.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to First Watch Restaurant Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Watch Restaurant Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into First Watch Restaurant Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into First Watch Restaurant Gr's Background

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch, and lunch using fresh ingredients. It generates revenues from Restaurant sales and Franchise revenues.

A Deep Dive into First Watch Restaurant Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining First Watch Restaurant Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.54% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: First Watch Restaurant Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.44%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Watch Restaurant Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.53%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.66%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: First Watch Restaurant Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.28, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

