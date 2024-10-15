The Analyst Landscape: 6 Takes On Weyerhaeuser

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $35.33, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.44% increase from the previous average price target of $34.83.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Weyerhaeuser is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Hold $34.00 $31.00 Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $38.00 $38.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $36.00 $37.00 Matthew McKellar RBC Capital Raises Outperform $37.00 $34.00 Kurt Yinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $36.00 $37.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Hold $31.00 $32.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Weyerhaeuser. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Weyerhaeuser compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Weyerhaeuser's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Weyerhaeuser's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Weyerhaeuser: A Closer Look

Weyerhaeuser ranks among the world's largest forest product companies. Following the 2016 sale of its pulp business to International Paper, Weyerhaeuser operates three business segments: timberlands, wood products, and real estate. Weyerhaeuser is structured as a real estate investment trust and is not required to pay federal income taxes on earnings generated by timber harvest activities. Earnings from its wood products segment are subject to federal income tax. Weyerhaeuser acquired fellow timber REIT Plum Creek in 2016.

Financial Milestones: Weyerhaeuser's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Weyerhaeuser's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.9%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Weyerhaeuser's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.92%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Weyerhaeuser's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, Weyerhaeuser adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

