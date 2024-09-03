The Analyst Landscape: 6 Takes On Valneva

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $26.0, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. The current average, unchanged from the previous average price target, holds steady.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Valneva by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Valneva. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Valneva compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Valneva's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Valneva's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Valneva

Valneva SE is a vaccine company focused on developing life-saving vaccines. Its portfolio includes three vaccines for travelers. The segments of the group are Commercialized vaccines which relate to marketed vaccines, the group's vaccines IXIARO/JESPECT, DUKORAL, IXCHIQ; Covid includes development, manufacturing, & distribution related to the COVID-19 vaccine, Vaccine candidates which relate to research and development programs to generate new approvable products to generate future cash flows from product sales through partnering with pharmaceutical companies; & Technologies and services which relate to services and inventions at a commercialization stage. The company generates the majority of its revenue from product sales.

Financial Insights: Valneva

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Valneva's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.41% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -65.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valneva's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -14.03%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valneva's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.14% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.26, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

