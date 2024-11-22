The Analyst Landscape: 6 Takes On Synopsys

Analysts' ratings for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $644.17, a high estimate of $675.00, and a low estimate of $570.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.91%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Synopsys. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Mobley Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $570.00 - Gary Mobley Loop Capital Announces Buy $675.00 - Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $670.00 $687.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $640.00 $640.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Announces Outperform $650.00 - Nay Soe Naing Berenberg Announces Buy $660.00 -

Delving into Synopsys's Background

Synopsys is a provider of electronic design automation software, intellectual property, and software integrity products. EDA software automates the chip design process, enhancing design accuracy, productivity, and complexity in a full-flow end-to-end solution. The firm's growing SI business allows customers to continuously manage and test the code base for security and quality. Synopsys' comprehensive portfolio is benefiting from a mutual convergence of semiconductor companies moving up-stack toward systems-like companies, and systems companies moving down-stack toward in-house chip design. The resulting expansion in EDA customers alongside secular digitalization of various end markets benefits EDA vendors like Synopsys.

Financial Insights: Synopsys

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Synopsys showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.65% as of 31 July, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Synopsys's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 26.74%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.49%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Synopsys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.6%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Synopsys's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

