The Analyst Landscape: 6 Takes On Sempra

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Sempra (NYSE:SRE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Sempra and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $80.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $86.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. Observing a 3.5% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $78.10.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Sempra. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Fremont Ladenburg Thalmann Lowers Buy $79.00 $81.50 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Buy $86.00 $79.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $84.00 $79.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $74.00 Eric Beaumont Barclays Raises Overweight $79.00 $77.00 Shelby Tucker RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $82.00 -

Sempra Energy serves one of the largest utility customer bases in the United States. It distributes natural gas and electricity in Southern California and owns 80% of Oncor, a transmission and distribution business in Texas. SoCalGas and San Diego Gas & Electric distribute gas to more than 20 million customers, while Oncor serves more than 10 million Texas customers. Sempra Infrastructure partners, of which Sempra holds a controlling ownership, owns and operates liquefied natural gas facilities in North America and infrastructure in Mexico.

Sempra: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Sempra's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -44.51%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 22.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sempra's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.86%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.91%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.12.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

