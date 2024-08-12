The Analyst Landscape: 6 Takes On PACCAR

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $110.17, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Experiencing a 7.88% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $119.60.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive PACCAR. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Neutral $100.00 $106.00 Nicole Deblase Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $109.00 $121.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $115.00 $135.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $107.00 $115.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $115.00 $121.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Announces Neutral $115.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PACCAR. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PACCAR compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for PACCAR's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of PACCAR's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PACCAR analyst ratings.

Discovering PACCAR: A Closer Look

Paccar is a leading manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the premium brands Kenworth and Peterbilt (primarily sold in the NAFTA region and Australia), and DAF trucks (sold in Europe and South America). The company's trucks are sold through more than 2,300 independent dealers globally. Paccar Financial Services provides retail and wholesale financing for customers and dealers, respectively. The company commands roughly 30% of the Class 8 market share in North America and 17% of the heavy-duty market share in Europe.

Understanding the Numbers: PACCAR's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: PACCAR's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.23%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: PACCAR's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.8% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): PACCAR's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.49%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PACCAR's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.75%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: PACCAR's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.81.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PCAR

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for PCAR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.