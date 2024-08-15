The Analyst Landscape: 6 Takes On Nucor

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Nucor (NYSE:NUE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $181.83, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. This current average has decreased by 4.5% from the previous average price target of $190.40.

The standing of Nucor among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $176.00 $187.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $170.00 $180.00 Lawson Winder B of A Securities Lowers Buy $200.00 $210.00 Katja Jancic BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $175.00 $185.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $180.00 $190.00 Christopher LeFemina Jefferies Announces Hold $190.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nucor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nucor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Nucor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Nucor's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Nucor

Nucor Corp manufactures steel and steel products. The company also produces direct reduced iron for use in its steel mills. The operations include international trading and sales companies that buy and sell steel and steel products manufactured by the company and others. The operating business segments are: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials, the steel mills segment derives maximum revenue. The steel mills segment includes carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor's equity method investments in NuMit and NJSM.

Nucor's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: Nucor's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.18%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nucor's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.1% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.89%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, Nucor adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

