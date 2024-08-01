The Analyst Landscape: 6 Takes On Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $517.67, a high estimate of $540.00, and a low estimate of $480.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.92% lower than the prior average price target of $527.80.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Mastercard among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $540.00 $535.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $500.00 $510.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $480.00 $505.00 David Togut Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $525.00 $540.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $531.00 - Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $530.00 $549.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Mastercard. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Mastercard compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Mastercard's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Mastercard's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Mastercard analyst ratings.

Get to Know Mastercard Better

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to over $9 trillion in volume during 2023. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Understanding the Numbers: Mastercard's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Mastercard displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.44%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Mastercard's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 47.43%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mastercard's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 42.49%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mastercard's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.08%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, Mastercard faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MA

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.