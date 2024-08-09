The Analyst Landscape: 6 Takes On Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $643.83, along with a high estimate of $670.00 and a low estimate of $610.00. Experiencing a 4.99% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $677.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Martin Marietta Materials is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $610.00 $650.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $670.00 $700.00 Philip Ng Jefferies Raises Buy $665.00 $660.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $658.00 $696.00 Garik Shmois Loop Capital Lowers Buy $630.00 $710.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Lowers Buy $630.00 $650.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Martin Marietta Materials. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Martin Marietta Materials compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Martin Marietta Materials's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Martin Marietta Materials's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Martin Marietta Materials

Get to Know Martin Marietta Materials Better

Martin Marietta Materials is one of the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). In 2023, Martin Marietta sold 199 million tons of aggregates. Martin Marietta's most important markets include Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, accounting for most of its sales. The company also produces cement in Texas and uses its aggregates in its asphalt and ready-mixed concrete businesses. Martin's magnesia specialties business produces magnesia-based chemical products and dolomitic lime.

Martin Marietta Materials: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Martin Marietta Materials's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.61%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Martin Marietta Materials's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 83.53% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Martin Marietta Materials's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.66% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Martin Marietta Materials's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.53, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

