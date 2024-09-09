The Analyst Landscape: 6 Takes On MarineMax

Ratings for MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $42.17, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.48% increase from the previous average price target of $38.17.

The perception of MarineMax by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $44.00 $40.00 Brandon Rolle DA Davidson Raises Buy $42.00 $37.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $35.00 Brandon Rolle DA Davidson Raises Buy $37.00 $34.00 Drew Crum Stifel Raises Buy $40.00 $35.00 Eric Wold B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $46.00 $48.00

All You Need to Know About MarineMax

MarineMax Inc is a United-States-based company that sells new and used recreational boats under premium brands, and related marine products, like engines, parts, and accessories. The company is also engaged in other businesses, including providing services of repair, maintenance, and storage; managing related boat financing, insurance, and others; offering brokerage sales of boats and yachts; and operating a yacht charter business. The reportable segments of the company are Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The Retail Operations segment generates the majority of the company's revenue. The sale of new and used boats accounts for the majority of the company's total revenue. It serves customers across the U.S.

Understanding the Numbers: MarineMax's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining MarineMax's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.97% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: MarineMax's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.16% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): MarineMax's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.32%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.28.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

