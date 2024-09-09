The Analyst Landscape: 6 Takes On EPR Props

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated EPR Props (NYSE:EPR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $48.92, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $46.42, the current average has increased by 5.39%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive EPR Props is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Overweight $51.00 $48.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $45.00 $42.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy $54.00 $54.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $46.00 $44.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Outperform $50.00 $48.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $47.50 $42.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EPR Props. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EPR Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of EPR Props's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of EPR Props's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering EPR Props: A Closer Look

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that leases experiential properties in the United States and Canada. The company invests in two property segments: Experiential, including theaters, family entertainment centers, ski resorts, and other attractions; and Education, including early childhood education centers and private school properties. New investments are determined based on value and opportunity of the respective industry, location quality, and credit quality of tenants. The majority of revenue comes from the Experiential sector.

Financial Milestones: EPR Props's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, EPR Props faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.52% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: EPR Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 24.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): EPR Props's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.69% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.25.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

