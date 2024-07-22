The Analyst Landscape: 6 Takes On Driven Brands Hldgs

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Driven Brands Hldgs (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $15.58, along with a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $12.50. This current average has decreased by 20.51% from the previous average price target of $19.60.

A clear picture of Driven Brands Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tristan Thomas-Martin BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $14.00 - Seth Sigman Barclays Lowers Overweight $22.00 $25.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $17.00 $21.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $14.00 $16.00 Christian Carlino JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $12.50 $18.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $14.00 $18.00

Driven Brands Holdings Inc is an automotive services company in North America. Its platform provides high-quality services to an extensive range of retail and commercial customers. The company provides an extensive range of core consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, and repair services, as well as a variety of high-frequency services, such as oil changes and car washes.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Driven Brands Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Driven Brands Hldgs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Driven Brands Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.47%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Driven Brands Hldgs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.07%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Driven Brands Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.7, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

