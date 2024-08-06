The Analyst Landscape: 6 Takes On DigitalBridge Gr

Ratings for DigitalBridge Gr (NYSE:DBRG) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $19.12, with a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. Highlighting a 10.02% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $21.25.

The perception of DigitalBridge Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $18.00 $20.00 Daniel Day B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $24.00 $27.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $19.00 $19.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $17.00 $21.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $17.75 $18.50 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Lowers Buy $19.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DigitalBridge Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DigitalBridge Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for DigitalBridge Gr's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of DigitalBridge Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About DigitalBridge Gr

DigitalBridge Group Inc is a developer of alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. The company's platform invests in and operates businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, to provide clients with funds for digital infrastructure real estate infrastructure.

DigitalBridge Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: DigitalBridge Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 302.21%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: DigitalBridge Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -59.53%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): DigitalBridge Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -4.34%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): DigitalBridge Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.26%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: DigitalBridge Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.4.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

