The Analyst Landscape: 6 Takes On CECO Environmental

Analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $34.67, along with a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. This current average reflects an increase of 20.93% from the previous average price target of $28.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of CECO Environmental among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bobby Brooks Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $35.00 $28.00 Aaron Spychalla Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $34.00 $28.00 Gerry Sweeney Roth MKM Raises Buy $35.00 $26.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $35.00 $34.00 Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $35.00 $30.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $34.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CECO Environmental. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CECO Environmental compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CECO Environmental's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of CECO Environmental's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CECO Environmental analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know CECO Environmental Better

CECO Environmental Corp serves the energy, industrial, and other niche markets. The company operates through the Engineered Systems segment that serves the power generation, refinery, water/wastewater, and midstream oil and gas markets, and Industrial Process Solutions segment, which serves the broad industrial air pollution control, beverage can, fluid handling, electric vehicle production, food and beverage, semi-conductor, process filtration, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, wastewater treatment, wood manufacturing, desalination, and aquaculture markets. The majority of revenue is earned from the Engineered Systems Segment.

CECO Environmental: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CECO Environmental's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.46% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: CECO Environmental's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CECO Environmental's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.92% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CECO Environmental's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.76%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, CECO Environmental adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CECO

Date Firm Action From To Oct 2019 Sidoti & Co. Maintains Buy Dec 2018 Barrington Research Initiates Coverage On Outperform Aug 2014 BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for CECO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.