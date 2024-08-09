The Analyst Landscape: 6 Takes On Blue Bird

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $63.83, along with a high estimate of $67.00 and a low estimate of $54.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 20.05% increase from the previous average price target of $53.17.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Blue Bird. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Buy $67.00 $66.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Overweight $54.00 $43.00 Sherif El-Sabbahy B of A Securities Raises Buy $66.00 $60.00 Chris Pierce Needham Raises Buy $65.00 $52.00 Eric Stine Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $65.00 $54.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Buy $66.00 $44.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Blue Bird. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Blue Bird compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Blue Bird's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Blue Bird's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Blue Bird: A Closer Look

Blue Bird Corp is an American bus manufacturing company. It has its operations in two segments. The Bus segment involves the design, engineering, manufacture and sales of school buses and extended warranties; and the Parts segment which includes the sales of replacement bus parts. It carries its operations in the United States, Canada, and the rest of the world. The majority of its sales are derived from the United States through its bus manufacturing business.

A Deep Dive into Blue Bird's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Blue Bird's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.28% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Blue Bird's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blue Bird's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 23.62%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blue Bird's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.21% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.71.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

