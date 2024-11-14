The Analyst Landscape: 6 Takes On Archrock

Ratings for Archrock (NYSE:AROC) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $24.83, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. This current average has increased by 3.46% from the previous average price target of $24.00.

The perception of Archrock by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Outperform $27.00 $26.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Outperform $26.00 $22.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Announces Outperform $24.00 - Douglas Irwin Citigroup Announces Buy $24.00 - Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $24.00 - Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Announces Overweight $24.00 -

Archrock Inc is an energy infrastructure company with focus on midstream natural gas compression and a commitment to helping customers produce, compress and transport natural gas. It has two business segments, Contract Operations, and Aftermarket Services. Under the umbrella of contract operations services, the company provides operations to meet customers' natural gas compression needs. Services include designing, owning, installing, operating, and maintaining equipment. Aftermarket Services business provides a full range of services to support the compression needs of customers that own compression equipment, including operations, maintenance, overhaul and reconfiguration services and sales of parts and components. It generates maximum revenue from the Contract Operations segment.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Archrock's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.28%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Archrock's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.56% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Archrock's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.83%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Archrock's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.27%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Archrock's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.81, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

