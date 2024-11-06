The Analyst Landscape: 5 Takes On Xometry

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $25.6, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average reflects an increase of 12.28% from the previous average price target of $22.80.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Xometry. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Palm Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $30.00 $20.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $32.00 $27.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Underweight $12.00 $13.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Xometry. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Xometry compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Xometry's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Xometry's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Xometry analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Xometry

Xometry Inc is engaged in providing AI-enabled manufacturing equipment. Its buyers include engineers, product designers, procurement and supply chain personnel, inventors, and business owners. The manufacturing processes offered by the company include CNC Machining, Injection Molding, Urethane Casting, 3D Printing, and Die Casting. The company is organized into two segments referred to as the U.S. and the International. The majority of the revenue is earned from the U.S. segment.

Xometry's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Xometry showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.45% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Xometry's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.31%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Xometry's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Xometry's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.94, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for XMTR

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Nov 2021 RBC Capital Upgrades Sector Perform Outperform Jul 2021 William Blair Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for XMTR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.