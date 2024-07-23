The Analyst Landscape: 5 Takes On Vertex

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $42.8, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This current average has increased by 2.51% from the previous average price target of $41.75.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Vertex is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rob Oliver Baird Announces Outperform $43.00 - Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Neutral $36.00 $32.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Vertex. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Vertex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Vertex's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Vertex Inc is a provider of tax technology and services. Its software, content, and services help customers stay in compliance with indirect taxes that occur in taxing jurisdictions all over the world. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions to specific industries for every line of tax, including income, sales, consumer use, value-added, and payroll. The company offers solutions such as tax determination, Tax Data Management, document management, and compliance and reporting among others. The company derives revenue from software subscriptions.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Vertex showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.1% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Vertex's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.71%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vertex's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.35%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.26.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

