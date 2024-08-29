The Analyst Landscape: 5 Takes On Telos

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $3.9, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $2.50. This current average has decreased by 11.36% from the previous average price target of $4.40.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Telos's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $5.00 $4.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $3.00 $4.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $2.50 $3.50 Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $4.00 $5.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Telos. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Telos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Telos's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Telos's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Telos analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Telos Better

Telos Corp offers technologically forwarded, software-based security solutions that empower and protect the world's security-conscious organizations against rapidly evolving, sophisticated, and pervasive threats. Its business has two reportable and operating segments namely Security Solutions and Secure Networks. The Security Solutions segment focuses on cybersecurity, cloud, and identity solutions, and the Secure Networks focuses on enterprise security. The company derives maximum revenue from the Security Solutions segment.

Breaking Down Telos's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Telos's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.41% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Telos's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -27.22% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Telos's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.11% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Telos's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.11% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TLS

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 BMO Capital Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Nov 2021 Needham Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Wedbush Downgrades Outperform Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TLS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.