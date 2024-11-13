The Analyst Landscape: 5 Takes On Roivant Sciences

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $16.9, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $12.50. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.6% increase from the previous average price target of $16.80.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Roivant Sciences is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Chi Fong B of A Securities Raises Neutral $12.50 $12.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Roivant Sciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Roivant Sciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Roivant Sciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Roivant Sciences's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Roivant Sciences analyst ratings.

Discovering Roivant Sciences: A Closer Look

Roivant Sciences Ltd is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. It also incubates discovery-stage companies and health technology startups complementary to its biopharmaceutical business. Its drug candidate VTAMA (tapinarof) is a treatment of plaque psoriasis in adult patients and is in its commercial stage. The other drug candidates in their different stages of development are; Batoclimab, IMVT-1402, Brepocitinib, Namilumab, and others.

Financial Insights: Roivant Sciences

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Roivant Sciences's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 154.96%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Roivant Sciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 172.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.39%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Roivant Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ROIV

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Buy Nov 2021 HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage On Buy Nov 2021 SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ROIV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.