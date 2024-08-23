The Analyst Landscape: 5 Takes On Omnicell

Analysts' ratings for Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $37.6, along with a high estimate of $44.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. Marking an increase of 25.33%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $30.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Omnicell by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Neutral $37.00 $26.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $26.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $34.00 Stephanie Davis Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $39.00 $26.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Omnicell. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Omnicell compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Omnicell's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Omnicell's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Omnicell's Background

Omnicell Inc provides automation and business analytics software for healthcare providers. It helps its customers to define and deliver cost-effective medication management that is designed to equip and empower pharmacists and nurses to focus on patient care rather than administrative tasks, and to drive improved clinical, operational, and financial outcomes across all care settings. Omnicell generates the vast majority of its revenue in the United States.

Financial Milestones: Omnicell's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Omnicell faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.42% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Omnicell's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.35%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Omnicell's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.31%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Omnicell's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.16%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, Omnicell adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

