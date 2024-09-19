The Analyst Landscape: 5 Takes On Lamar Advertising

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $130.0, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $121.00. This current average has increased by 3.17% from the previous average price target of $126.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Lamar Advertising. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Osley Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $132.00 - Lance Vitanza TD Cowen Raises Buy $140.00 $135.00 Richard Close JP Morgan Raises Neutral $121.00 $117.00 Lance Vitanza TD Cowen Announces Buy $135.00 - Jason Bazinet Citigroup Announces Neutral $122.00 -

Unveiling the Story Behind Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co is an outdoor advertising company organized as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Lamar's core revenue-generating activity is leasing space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and airport terminals through short-term agreements. The company is involved in this process from ad copy production to the placement and maintenance of physical advertisements. The vast majority of Lamar's revenue comes from renting ad space on its portfolio of static and digital roadside billboard displays in the U.S. The states of Pennsylvania and Texas house a proportion of these. The company's customers are restaurant, service, healthcare, and retail firms in terms of total revenue.

Lamar Advertising's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lamar Advertising's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.46% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Lamar Advertising's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 24.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lamar Advertising's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.54%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 3.88.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

