The Analyst Landscape: 5 Takes On Honeywell Intl

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $214.8, along with a high estimate of $220.00 and a low estimate of $210.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.04% from the previous average price target of $204.50.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Honeywell Intl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $210.00 - Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $214.00 $218.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $215.00 $220.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $220.00 $205.00 Damian Karas UBS Raises Neutral $215.00 $175.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Honeywell Intl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Honeywell Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Honeywell Intl's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Honeywell traces its roots to 1885 with Albert Butz's firm, Butz Thermo-Electric Regulator, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. Other inventions by Honeywell include biodegradable detergent and autopilot. Today, Honeywell is a global multi-industry behemoth with one of the largest installed bases of equipment. It operates through four business segments: aerospace technologies (37% of 2023 company revenue), industrial automation (29%), energy and sustainability solutions (17%), and building automation (17%). Recently, Honeywell has made several portfolio changes to focus on fewer end markets and align with a set of secular growth trends. The firm is working diligently to expand its installed base, deriving 30% of its revenue from recurring aftermarket services.

Honeywell Intl's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Honeywell Intl displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.71%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Honeywell Intl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.12%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Honeywell Intl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.25%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Honeywell Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.29%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Honeywell Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.65, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

