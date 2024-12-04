The Analyst Landscape: 5 Takes On Honest Co

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Honest Co, presenting an average target of $7.3, a high estimate of $9.50, and a low estimate of $6.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 19.28% increase from the previous average price target of $6.12.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Owen Rickert Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $9.50 $7.50 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $6.00 $4.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $7.00 $6.50 Owen Rickert Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $7.50 $6.50 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $6.50 -

The Honest Co Inc is a digitally-native consumer products company to makes purpose-driven consumer products designed for all people. It is an omnichannel brand, ensuring its products are available wherever its consumers shop through the company's Retail and Digital channels. It has three product categories namely; Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care, and Household and Wellness, out of which the majority of its revenue is generated from the sale of diapers and wipes. The company operates only in the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Honest Co's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Honest Co showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.17% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Honest Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Honest Co's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.08% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Honest Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

