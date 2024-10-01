The Analyst Landscape: 5 Takes On Healthcare Realty Trust

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $17.2, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $16.20, the current average has increased by 6.17%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Healthcare Realty Trust. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $17.00 $16.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $18.00 $17.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Neutral $18.00 $15.00 Joseph Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $16.00 $17.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $17.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Healthcare Realty Trust. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Healthcare Realty Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Healthcare Realty Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Healthcare Realty Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company focuses on owning, leasing, and managing outpatient facilities and other healthcare properties. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy. It works with developers that have strong ties to a local health system and physicians. The company works to invest in outpatient facilities that are integral to a hospital's operations. It generates all of its revenue in the United States.

Healthcare Realty Trust: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Healthcare Realty Trust faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.45% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Healthcare Realty Trust's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -45.97%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Healthcare Realty Trust's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.36%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Healthcare Realty Trust's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Healthcare Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.93, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

