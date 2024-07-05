The Analyst Landscape: 5 Takes On FuboTV

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $3.58, along with a high estimate of $5.00 and a low estimate of $2.00. This current average represents a 5.29% decrease from the previous average price target of $3.78.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive FuboTV. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Lowers Buy $2.00 $3.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $2.90 $2.90 Michael Pachter Wedbush Maintains Outperform $5.00 $5.00 Michael Pachter Wedbush Maintains Outperform $5.00 $5.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to FuboTV. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FuboTV compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of FuboTV's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of FuboTV's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind FuboTV

FuboTV Inc is a sports-first, live TV streaming company, offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, FuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company offers subscribers a live TV streaming service with the option to purchase incremental features available for purchase that include additional content or enhanced functionality best suited to their preferences. The operating segment of the group is Streaming. It has a business presence in the United States and other international countries.

Understanding the Numbers: FuboTV's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining FuboTV's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 24.04% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -13.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -20.59%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.71%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: FuboTV's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.73, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.



