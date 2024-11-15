The Analyst Landscape: 5 Takes On Dycom Industries

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Dycom Industries and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $210.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $227.00 and a low estimate of $200.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.61% increase from the previous average price target of $199.60.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Dycom Industries's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $215.00 $200.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $227.00 $200.00 Alexander Waters B of A Securities Raises Buy $204.00 $198.00 Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $208.00 $205.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $200.00 $195.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dycom Industries. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Dycom Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Dycom Industries's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Dycom Industries's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dycom Industries analyst ratings.

Delving into Dycom Industries's Background

Dycom Industries Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries. its operating companies supply telecommunications providers with a comprehensive portfolio of specialty services, including program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services and provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities. It also provides a range of construction, maintenance, and installation services, including the placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables. The company operates throughout the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Dycom Industries

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dycom Industries's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.51% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Dycom Industries's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.69% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dycom Industries's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.11% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, Dycom Industries faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DY

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 UBS Initiates Coverage On Buy Nov 2021 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for DY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.