The Analyst Landscape: 5 Takes On Coterra Energy

Ratings for Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $32.4, with a high estimate of $34.00 and a low estimate of $29.00. Experiencing a 4.0% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $33.75.

The standing of Coterra Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leo Mariani Roth MKM Raises Buy $29.00 $25.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $31.00 $39.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $34.00 $36.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $34.00 $35.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Announces Buy $34.00 -

Coterra Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's operations are primarily concentrated in three core operating areas; the Permian Basin in west Texas and southeast New Mexico, the Marcellus Shale in northeast Pennsylvania, and the Anadarko Basin in the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Coterra Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Coterra Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.23%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.68%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coterra Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Coterra Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.23.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

