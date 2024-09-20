The Analyst Landscape: 5 Takes On Capital One Finl

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Capital One Finl, revealing an average target of $162.0, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.06% from the previous average price target of $152.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Capital One Finl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Horowitz Citigroup Announces Buy $190.00 - Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $150.00 $150.00 Mihir Bhatia B of A Securities Raises Buy $161.00 $158.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $155.00 $148.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $154.00 $155.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Capital One Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Capital One Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Capital One Finl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Capital One Finl's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Capital One Finl analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending.

Capital One Finl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Capital One Finl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.48%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Capital One Finl's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.59%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Capital One Finl's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.92%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Capital One Finl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Capital One Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.81, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

