The Analyst Landscape: 5 Takes On Agilysys

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Agilysys, presenting an average target of $130.2, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $124.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.34% from the previous average price target of $123.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Agilysys among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $145.00 $132.00 Matthew Vanvliet BTIG Raises Buy $124.00 $118.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $132.00 $118.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Agilysys. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Agilysys compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Agilysys's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Agilysys's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Agilysys analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Agilysys

Agilysys Inc has been a leader in hospitality software, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise solutions for hotels, resorts and cruise lines, casinos, corporate food service management, restaurants, universities, stadiums, and healthcare. The Company's software solutions include point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications that manage and enhance the entire guest journey. Agilysys also is known for its world-class customer-centric service.

Financial Insights: Agilysys

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Agilysys showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.29% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Agilysys's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.21%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agilysys's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.75%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agilysys's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.0%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Agilysys's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AGYS

Date Firm Action From To Oct 2021 Maxim Group Upgrades Hold Buy May 2021 Maxim Group Downgrades Buy Hold May 2021 Craig-Hallum Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AGYS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.