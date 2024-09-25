The Analyst Landscape: 49 Takes On Apple

Throughout the last three months, 49 analysts have evaluated Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.
The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|22
|16
|9
|2
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|10
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3M Ago
|7
|6
|2
|1
|0
Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Apple, revealing an average target of $250.8, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $186.00. Observing a 6.1% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $236.38.
Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview
In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Apple. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Pierre Ferragu
|New Street Research
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$225.00
|$225.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$260.00
|$260.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$260.00
|$260.00
|Amit Daryanani
|Evercore ISI Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$250.00
|$250.00
|Samik Chatterjee
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$265.00
|$265.00
|Martin Yang
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$250.00
|$250.00
|Matt Farrell
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$225.00
|$225.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$300.00
|$285.00
|Wamsi Mohan
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|$256.00
|$256.00
|Tom Forte
|Maxim Group
|Maintains
|Hold
|$203.00
|$203.00
|Barton Crockett
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Buy
|$261.00
|$261.00
|Erik Woodring
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$273.00
|$273.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$260.00
|$260.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$285.00
|$285.00
|Wamsi Mohan
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|$256.00
|$256.00
|David Vogt
|UBS
|Raises
|Neutral
|$236.00
|$190.00
|Ivan Feinseth
|Tigress Financial
|Raises
|Strong Buy
|$295.00
|$245.00
|Atif Malik
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|$255.00
|$255.00
|Matt Farrell
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$225.00
|$225.00
|Erik Woodring
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$273.00
|$273.00
|Amit Daryanani
|Evercore ISI Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$250.00
|$250.00
|Wamsi Mohan
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|$256.00
|$256.00
|Benjamin Reitzes
|Melius Research
|Maintains
|Buy
|$265.00
|$265.00
|Craig Moffett
|MoffettNathanson
|Announces
|Neutral
|$211.00
|-
|Erik Woodring
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$273.00
|$273.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$260.00
|$260.00
|Tom Forte
|Maxim Group
|Raises
|Hold
|$203.00
|$195.00
|Barton Crockett
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$261.00
|$260.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$285.00
|$275.00
|Rod Hall
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$275.00
|$265.00
|Atif Malik
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$255.00
|$210.00
|Tim Long
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Underweight
|$186.00
|$187.00
|Krish Sankar
|TD Cowen
|Raises
|Buy
|$250.00
|$220.00
|Srini Pajjuri
|Raymond James
|Raises
|Outperform
|$250.00
|$200.00
|William Power
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$240.00
|$200.00
|Tim Long
|Barclays
|Raises
|Underweight
|$187.00
|$164.00
|Samik Chatterjee
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$265.00
|$245.00
|Rod Hall
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$265.00
|$238.00
|Angelo Zino
|CFRA
|Raises
|Buy
|$260.00
|$240.00
|Ananda Baruah
|Loop Capital
|Raises
|Buy
|$300.00
|$170.00
|Erik Woodring
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$273.00
|$216.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$275.00
|$275.00
|Wamsi Mohan
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$256.00
|$230.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$260.00
|$220.00
|Wamsi Mohan
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|$230.00
|$230.00
|Matt Farrell
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Neutral
|$225.00
|$190.00
|David Vogt
|UBS
|Maintains
|Neutral
|$190.00
|$190.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$220.00
|$220.00
|Martin Yang
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$250.00
|$200.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Apple. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Apple compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Apple's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Apple's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Apple analyst ratings.
Get to Know Apple Better
Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.
Apple: Delving into Financials
Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.
Revenue Growth: Apple's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.87%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.
Net Margin: Apple's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 25.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Apple's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 30.44%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): Apple's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.41% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.
Debt Management: Apple's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.52. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.
Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings
Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.
Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
