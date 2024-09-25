The Analyst Landscape: 49 Takes On Apple

Throughout the last three months, 49 analysts have evaluated Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 22 16 9 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 10 8 4 0 0 2M Ago 5 2 2 1 0 3M Ago 7 6 2 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Apple, revealing an average target of $250.8, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $186.00. Observing a 6.1% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $236.38.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Apple. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Pierre Ferragu New Street Research Maintains Neutral $225.00 $225.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $250.00 $250.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Maintains Overweight $265.00 $265.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $250.00 $250.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $225.00 $225.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $300.00 $285.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Maintains Buy $256.00 $256.00 Tom Forte Maxim Group Maintains Hold $203.00 $203.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $261.00 $261.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $273.00 $273.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $285.00 $285.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Maintains Buy $256.00 $256.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $236.00 $190.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $295.00 $245.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Maintains Buy $255.00 $255.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $225.00 $225.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $273.00 $273.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $250.00 $250.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Maintains Buy $256.00 $256.00 Benjamin Reitzes Melius Research Maintains Buy $265.00 $265.00 Craig Moffett MoffettNathanson Announces Neutral $211.00 - Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $273.00 $273.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Tom Forte Maxim Group Raises Hold $203.00 $195.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $261.00 $260.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $285.00 $275.00 Rod Hall Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $275.00 $265.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $255.00 $210.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Underweight $186.00 $187.00 Krish Sankar TD Cowen Raises Buy $250.00 $220.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Outperform $250.00 $200.00 William Power Baird Raises Outperform $240.00 $200.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Underweight $187.00 $164.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $265.00 $245.00 Rod Hall Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $265.00 $238.00 Angelo Zino CFRA Raises Buy $260.00 $240.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Raises Buy $300.00 $170.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $273.00 $216.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $275.00 $275.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $256.00 $230.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $260.00 $220.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Maintains Buy $230.00 $230.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $225.00 $190.00 David Vogt UBS Maintains Neutral $190.00 $190.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $250.00 $200.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Apple. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Apple compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Apple's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Apple's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Apple analyst ratings.

Get to Know Apple Better

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Apple: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Apple's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.87%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Apple's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 25.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apple's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 30.44%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Apple's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.41% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Apple's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.52. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Tigress Financial Maintains Strong Buy Jan 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.