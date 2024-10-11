The Analyst Landscape: 45 Takes On Tesla

In the last three months, 45 analysts have published ratings on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 12 22 1 6 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 7 1 2 2M Ago 1 3 5 0 1 3M Ago 1 5 10 0 3

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $224.55, a high estimate of $310.00, and a low estimate of $24.86. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.75% increase from the previous average price target of $218.54.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Tesla is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $245.00 $245.00 William Stein Truist Securities Maintains Hold $236.00 $236.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $236.00 $224.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $310.00 $310.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Hold $236.00 $215.00 Toni Sacconaghi Bernstein Maintains Underperform $120.00 $120.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $245.00 $245.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Sell $24.86 $24.86 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $310.00 $300.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $224.00 $224.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $245.00 $245.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $245.00 $245.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $245.00 $245.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $254.00 $254.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $254.00 $254.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Raises Sell $153.00 $134.00 Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $295.00 - Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $245.00 $245.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $310.00 $310.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Sell $24.86 $24.86 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $245.00 $245.00 Ben Kallo Baird Maintains Outperform $280.00 $280.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $245.00 $245.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $300.00 $300.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $245.00 $245.00 William Stein Truist Securities Maintains Hold $215.00 $215.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $224.00 $227.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $245.00 $245.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $245.00 $245.00 William Stein Truist Securities Maintains Hold $215.00 $215.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $310.00 $310.00 Bill Selesky Argus Research Maintains Buy $286.00 $286.00 Jennifer Liang KGI Securities Announces Neutral $236.00 - Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $220.00 $225.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Maintains Sell $134.00 $134.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $230.00 $230.00 Pierre Ferragu New Street Research Announces Neutral $225.00 - William Stein Truist Securities Raises Hold $215.00 $162.00 Craig Irwin Roth MKM Maintains Neutral $85.00 $85.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $300.00 $205.00 Itay Michaeli Citigroup Lowers Neutral $258.00 $274.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $230.00 $248.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Raises Sell $24.86 $22.86 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Maintains Sell $134.00 $134.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Tesla. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tesla compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Tesla's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Tesla's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tesla analyst ratings.

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi-truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, and a sports car. Global deliveries in 2023 were a little over 1.8 million vehicles. The company also sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Tesla: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Tesla's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.3%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Tesla's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.8%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tesla's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tesla's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.33%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Tesla's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.19, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

