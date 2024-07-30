The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On XP

Ratings for XP (NASDAQ:XP) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $23.0, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 17.86% lower than the prior average price target of $28.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive XP. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tito Labarta Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $19.00 $22.00 Thiago Batista UBS Lowers Neutral $21.00 $30.00 Mario Pierry B of A Securities Lowers Buy $25.00 $31.00 Gabriel Gusan Citigroup Lowers Buy $27.00 $29.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to XP. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of XP compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of XP's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of XP's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on XP analyst ratings.

Delving into XP's Background

XP Inc is a Cayman Island-based technology-driven financial services platform. It is a provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil. The company evaluates its business through a single segment such as monitoring operations, making decisions on fund allocation, and evaluating the performance. It generates revenue through the Brokerage commission.

XP: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: XP's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.64%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: XP's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 63.43%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): XP's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.17%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): XP's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: XP's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.51. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for XP

Date Firm Action From To Oct 2021 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight May 2021 Credit Suisse Upgrades Underperform Neutral Apr 2021 HSBC Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for XP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.