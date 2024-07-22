The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $88.0, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. A 0.28% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $88.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of WEC Energy Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sophie Karp Keybanc Lowers Overweight $95.00 $96.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $87.00 $90.00 Eric Beaumont Barclays Raises Underweight $80.00 $78.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $90.00 $89.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to WEC Energy Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of WEC Energy Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of WEC Energy Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group's electric and gas utility businesses serve electric and gas customers in Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin service territories. The company also owns a 60% stake in American Transmission Co. WEC's asset mix is approximately 48% electric generation and distribution, 36% gas distribution, 10% electric transmission, and 6% unregulated renewable energy.

Unraveling the Financial Story of WEC Energy Group

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: WEC Energy Group's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.2%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 23.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): WEC Energy Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.22%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): WEC Energy Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.42%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: WEC Energy Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.53.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

