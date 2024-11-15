The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On Tetra Tech

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $51.0, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.49% from the previous average price target of $50.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Tetra Tech by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sangita Jain Keybanc Lowers Overweight $49.00 $56.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $52.00 $52.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $47.00 $46.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $56.00 $49.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tetra Tech. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tetra Tech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Tetra Tech's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Tetra Tech's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Tetra Tech Better

Tetra Tech Inc provides consulting and engineering services for environmental, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development markets. It specializes in providing water-related services for public and private clients. It designs infrastructure, facilities, and other structures with complex plans and resource management. Tetra Tech has two reportable segments. Its Government Services Group (GSG) reportable segment primarily includes activities with U.S. government clients (federal, state and local) and activities with development agencies worldwide. Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) reportable segment primarily includes activities with U.S. commercial clients and international clients other than development agencies.

Tetra Tech: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Tetra Tech's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.2%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Tetra Tech's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.38% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tetra Tech's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.28%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tetra Tech's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.1%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, Tetra Tech adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

