The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On Riskified

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Riskified (NYSE:RSKD), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $5.19, with a high estimate of $7.00 and a low estimate of $4.00. Experiencing a 4.6% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $5.44.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Riskified among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $4.00 $4.50 Timothy Chiodo UBS Lowers Neutral $4.50 $4.75 Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $5.25 $5.50 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $7.00 $7.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Riskified. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Riskified compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Riskified's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Riskified's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Riskified

Riskified Ltd has built a next-generation eCommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers. It generates revenue by granting merchants access to its eCommerce risk management platform and reviewing and approving eCommerce transactions for legitimacy. Its merchants include some of the ecommerce brands including Wayfair, Lastminute.com, SHEIN, and Macy's. Its merchants operate in a variety of verticals, including Payments, Money Transfer & Crypto, Tickets & Travel, Electronics, Home, Fashion & Luxury Goods, General Retail and Food. The company derived maximum revenue from Israel.

Financial Insights: Riskified

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Riskified's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.71%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Riskified's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -12.3%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Riskified's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.34% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Riskified's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Riskified's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

