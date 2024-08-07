The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On Revolve Gr

Ratings for Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Revolve Gr, presenting an average target of $19.75, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. The average price target has stayed the same, reflecting a consistent view from analysts.

A clear picture of Revolve Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Neutral $19.00 $19.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $21.00 $20.00 Trevor Young Barclays Lowers Underweight $14.00 $15.00 Anna Andreeva Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00

The Revolve Group is an emerging e-commerce retailer, selling women's dresses, handbags, shoes, beauty products, and incidentals across its marketplace properties, Revolve and FWRD. The platform is built to suit the "next-generation customer," emphasizing mobile commerce, influencer marketing, and occupying an aspirational but attainable luxury niche. With $1.1 billion in 2023 net sales, the firm sits just outside the top 30 apparel retailers (by sales) in the US, but has consistently generated robust top-line growth as the industry continues to favor digital channels. Revolve generates approximately 20% of sales from private-label offerings, while focusing on building an inventory of unique products from emerging fashion brands with less than $10 million in annual sales.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Revolve Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.23%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Revolve Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.02% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Revolve Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.81%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Revolve Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.73% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Revolve Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

