The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On RCI Hospitality Hldgs

RCI Hospitality Hldgs (NASDAQ:RICK) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $98.0, with a high estimate of $98.00 and a low estimate of $98.00. Staying constant with the previous average price target, the current average remains unchanged.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive RCI Hospitality Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $98.00 $98.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $98.00 $98.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $98.00 $98.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $98.00 $98.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to RCI Hospitality Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of RCI Hospitality Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of RCI Hospitality Hldgs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries owns and operates establishments that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and or bar operations. It also owns and operates a communication company serving the adult nightclubs industry. The company's operating business segments are Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Others. It operates nightclubs through the following brand's Rick's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Tootsie's Cabaret, Club Onyx, and Jaguars Club. In the Bombshells segment, the company is building a chain of Restaurants and Sports Bars in Dallas, Austin, and Houston, Texas. It derives majority revenue from the Nightclubs segment that engages in the sale of alcoholic beverages, food, and merchandise items; service in the form of cover charge, dance fees, and room rentals.

RCI Hospitality Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, RCI Hospitality Hldgs faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.14% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: RCI Hospitality Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -6.87%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, RCI Hospitality Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

