The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On Plains All American

Ratings for Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Plains All American, presenting an average target of $20.0, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Marking an increase of 2.56%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $19.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Plains All American is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $19.00 $19.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $19.00 $19.00 Shneur Gershuni UBS Raises Buy $22.00 $21.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $20.00 $19.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Plains All American. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Plains All American compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Plains All American's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Plains All American

Plains All American provides transportation, storage, processing, fractionation, and marketing services for crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, liquefied petroleum gas, and related products. Plains' assets span the United States and Alberta, Canada, but are heavily concentrated in the Permian Basin.

Plains All American's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Plains All American displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.47%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Plains All American's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.39%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plains All American's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.75%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Plains All American's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.66%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Plains All American's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.8.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

