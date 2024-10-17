The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On Pinnacle Finl Partners

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $105.5, a high estimate of $113.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.76% from the previous average price target of $99.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Pinnacle Finl Partners is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $108.00 $101.00 Steven Shaw Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight $100.00 $100.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $101.00 $97.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $113.00 $101.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pinnacle Finl Partners. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pinnacle Finl Partners compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Pinnacle Finl Partners's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Pinnacle Finl Partners's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pinnacle Finl Partners analyst ratings.

Delving into Pinnacle Finl Partners's Background

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc is a financial holding company. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The bank provides a full range of lending products, including commercial, real estate, and consumer loans to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. Pinnacle operates as a community bank mainly in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, as well as surrounding counties. It relies heavily on mergers and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is in commercial loans, mainly real estate, as well as industrial loans. The bank generates a majority of its net revenue through net interest income.

Financial Insights: Pinnacle Finl Partners

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Pinnacle Finl Partners's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.98%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Pinnacle Finl Partners's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.55%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pinnacle Finl Partners's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.1%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Pinnacle Finl Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PNFP

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight May 2021 Seaport Global Initiates Coverage On Buy Apr 2021 Raymond James Downgrades Outperform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for PNFP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.