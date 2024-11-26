The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On Old National

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Old National (NASDAQ:ONB), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $26.25, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. This current average has increased by 14.13% from the previous average price target of $23.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Old National is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $28.00 $23.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $26.00 $24.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $27.00 $23.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $24.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Old National. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Old National compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Old National's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Old National's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Old National analyst ratings.

About Old National

Old National Bancorp with almost $10 billion in assets following its latest acquisition, Old National Bancorp is a financial services bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. Based in Evansville, Ind., Old National owns multiple financial services operations in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. The company provides a group of similar community banking services, including such products and services as commercial, real estate, and consumer loans; deposits; and brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services.

Key Indicators: Old National's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Old National's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.54%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Old National's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Old National's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, Old National faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ONB

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Dec 2021 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Oct 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for ONB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.