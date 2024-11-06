The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On National CineMedia

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for National CineMedia, presenting an average target of $8.19, a high estimate of $8.50, and a low estimate of $8.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.78% increase from the previous average price target of $7.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive National CineMedia. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Goss Barrington Research Raises Outperform $8.25 $7.50 Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Eric Wold B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $8.50 $7.50 Mike Hickey Benchmark Announces Buy $8.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to National CineMedia. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of National CineMedia compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for National CineMedia's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia Inc is a cinema advertising platform in the U.S. It derives revenue from the sale of advertising to national, regional and local businesses through The Noovie Show, the cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens across the U.S., on LEN, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theater lobbies.

Financial Milestones: National CineMedia's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: National CineMedia's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 269.59%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.9%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): National CineMedia's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): National CineMedia's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, National CineMedia adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

