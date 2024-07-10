The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On MasterCraft Boat Hldgs

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $20.25, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Highlighting a 12.9% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $23.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of MasterCraft Boat Hldgs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Wold B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $19.00 $22.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Hold $15.00 $20.00 Drew Crum Stifel Lowers Buy $25.00 $27.00 Eric Wold B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $22.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MasterCraft Boat Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MasterCraft Boat Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About MasterCraft Boat Hldgs

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and markets performance sport boats and outboard boats. The company is based in the United States and operates in three brand-specific segments. The MasterCraft segment generates the majority of the company's revenue and includes inboard boats for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing. The NauticStar segment includes outboard boats for fishing and recreational boating. Its Crest boats are used for general recreational boating. the majority of the company's sales are made in North America.

Financial Milestones: MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -42.61%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.93%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.26, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

