The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On Kilroy Realty

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Kilroy Realty and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $39.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $42.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.07%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Kilroy Realty by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $40.00 $38.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $38.00 $39.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $38.00 $41.00 Upal Rana Keybanc Lowers Overweight $42.00 $45.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Kilroy Realty. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Kilroy Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Kilroy Realty's stock.

Discovering Kilroy Realty: A Closer Look

Kilroy Realty is a premier owner and landlord of approximately 17 million square feet of office space across Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, Austin, Texas, and greater Seattle. The company operates as a real estate investment trust.

Financial Milestones: Kilroy Realty's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Kilroy Realty's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.25%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Kilroy Realty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.24% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kilroy Realty's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.89%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kilroy Realty's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, Kilroy Realty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

