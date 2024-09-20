The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On Insight Enterprises

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $218.75, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. No alteration is observed as the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Insight Enterprises among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $225.00 $225.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $225.00 $225.00 Joseph Cardoso JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $225.00 $233.00 Matthew Schultheis Stifel Raises Hold $200.00 $192.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Insight Enterprises. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Insight Enterprises compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Insight Enterprises's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Insight Enterprises's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Insight Enterprises analyst ratings.

Get to Know Insight Enterprises Better

Insight Enterprises Inc is a Fortune IT provider engaged in helping businesses of all sizes, large enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. The company has three geographic operating segments: North America, EMEA, and APAC. It generates maximum revenue from the North America segment. The company provides digital innovation, cloud/data center transformation, connected workforce, and supply chain optimization solutions and services.

Key Indicators: Insight Enterprises's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Insight Enterprises's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.0% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Insight Enterprises's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.05%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Insight Enterprises's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.85%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Insight Enterprises's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.26%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.66, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NSIT

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2021 JP Morgan Downgrades Overweight Neutral Sep 2020 Barrington Research Initiates Coverage On Outperform Jul 2020 Stifel Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for NSIT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.