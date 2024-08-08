The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On Hudson Pacific Properties

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Hudson Pacific Properties, revealing an average target of $5.81, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $4.25. Experiencing a 17.0% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $7.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Hudson Pacific Properties by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.00 John Kim BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $6.00 $8.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $4.25 $6.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $7.00 $7.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hudson Pacific Properties. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Hudson Pacific Properties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Hudson Pacific Properties's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hudson Pacific Properties analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Hudson Pacific Properties Better

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, operates, and owns office buildings and media and entertainment properties, such as sound stages, on America's West Coast. The company focuses on developed, urban markets in Northern California, Southern California, and the Pacific Northwest. In terms of total square footage, the vast majority of Hudson Pacific's real estate portfolio is composed of office properties located in the Greater Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles areas. The company operates in two reportable segments; office properties & related operations; and studio properties & related operations. The majority of revenue is derived from the office properties & related operations segment.

Hudson Pacific Properties: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Hudson Pacific Properties faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -15.16% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hudson Pacific Properties's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -24.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hudson Pacific Properties's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hudson Pacific Properties's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.63%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, Hudson Pacific Properties faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HPP

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Mizuho Downgrades Neutral Underperform Jan 2022 Keybanc Downgrades Overweight Sector Weight Jan 2022 Baird Downgrades Outperform Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for HPP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.