The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On Harrow

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $52.5, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 36.36% from the previous average price target of $38.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Harrow by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chase Knickerbocker Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $65.00 $45.00 Mayank Mamtani B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Sahil Kazmi B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $29.00 Chase Knickerbocker Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $45.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Harrow. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Harrow compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Harrow's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Harrow's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Harrow analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Harrow

Harrow Inc is an eyecare pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceutical products for the U.S. market. The company helps U.S. eyecare professionals preserve the gift of sight by making its comprehensive portfolio of prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products accessible and affordable to millions of Americans.

Harrow: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Harrow showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 46.22% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -13.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -10.87%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Harrow's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Harrow's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 3.29, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HROW

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2021 Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage On Buy Apr 2020 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy Mar 2020 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for HROW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.