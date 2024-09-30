The Analyst Landscape: 4 Takes On Crescent Capital BDC

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Crescent Capital BDC, revealing an average target of $19.0, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. The average price target has stayed the same, reflecting a consistent view from analysts.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Crescent Capital BDC is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mickey Schleien Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $20.00 - Derek Hewett B of A Securities Lowers Buy $19.00 $20.00 Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $18.00 $19.00 Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Crescent Capital BDC. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Crescent Capital BDC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Crescent Capital BDC's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC Inc is a business development company structured as an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The company's primary investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through debt and related equity investments. It will seek to achieve its investment objectives by investing in secured debt (including senior secured, unitranche, and second lien debt) and unsecured debt (including senior unsecured, mezzanine, and subordinated debt), as well as related equity securities of private U.S. middle-market companies.

Financial Milestones: Crescent Capital BDC's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Crescent Capital BDC faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.58% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 89.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crescent Capital BDC's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.71% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crescent Capital BDC's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.24%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.17.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

